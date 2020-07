Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Brightwater - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1 car garage townhome. Nice unit facing big patch of green. Gated community with community pool, gym and club house. Great location. Kitchen has granite counter top, the whole town house does not have carpet. it is laminate hardwood floor at bedrooms, living room and dining room. tile in kitchen and bathroom.



(RLNE2868643)