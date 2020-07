Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly carport range refrigerator

OAK HILL PROPERTY FOR RENT. From 5Points: I10 west to 295 south, take exit 16 to 103rd, right on Redstone Drive, left on Strato Road to property on right. 4 bedroom, 2 bath, kitchen (R/R/DW), living/dining combo, W/D hookups, tile through, carport, freshly painted, CHA, approx 1250 sq.ft, $1,025 security deposit, 1 year lease, may consider pet NRPF, (AVnslb pm lr/rs) available now.