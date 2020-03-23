All apartments in Jacksonville
7403 Sharbeth Dr N

7403 Sharbeth Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

7403 Sharbeth Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cd00722087 ---- Perfect place to call home!This updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is waiting for you. Fenced in yard nice tile and carpet flooring, nice appliances, and much more! Apply online!Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7403 Sharbeth Dr N have any available units?
7403 Sharbeth Dr N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7403 Sharbeth Dr N currently offering any rent specials?
7403 Sharbeth Dr N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7403 Sharbeth Dr N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7403 Sharbeth Dr N is pet friendly.
Does 7403 Sharbeth Dr N offer parking?
No, 7403 Sharbeth Dr N does not offer parking.
Does 7403 Sharbeth Dr N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7403 Sharbeth Dr N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7403 Sharbeth Dr N have a pool?
No, 7403 Sharbeth Dr N does not have a pool.
Does 7403 Sharbeth Dr N have accessible units?
No, 7403 Sharbeth Dr N does not have accessible units.
Does 7403 Sharbeth Dr N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7403 Sharbeth Dr N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7403 Sharbeth Dr N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7403 Sharbeth Dr N does not have units with air conditioning.

