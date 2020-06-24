7403 Lawn Tennis Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities tennis court

This three bedroom, two bath home has plenty of room with a large living / dining room combo with wood laminate flooring. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, range, over-the-range microwave and dishwasher with a small breakfast nook area. The family room also has wood laminate flooring, ceiling fan and entertainment nook. The master bedroom has wood laminate flooring and the other two bedrooms have carpet. The master bathroom has a make-up vanity area, garden tub and walk-in shower. Available 03/09/2020