Jacksonville, FL
7403 Lawn Tennis Lane
Last updated April 1 2020 at 6:11 PM

7403 Lawn Tennis Lane

7403 Lawn Tennis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7403 Lawn Tennis Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
tennis court
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
tennis court
This three bedroom, two bath home has plenty of room with a large living / dining room combo with wood laminate flooring. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, range, over-the-range microwave and dishwasher with a small breakfast nook area. The family room also has wood laminate flooring, ceiling fan and entertainment nook. The master bedroom has wood laminate flooring and the other two bedrooms have carpet. The master bathroom has a make-up vanity area, garden tub and walk-in shower. Available 03/09/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7403 Lawn Tennis Lane have any available units?
7403 Lawn Tennis Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7403 Lawn Tennis Lane have?
Some of 7403 Lawn Tennis Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7403 Lawn Tennis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7403 Lawn Tennis Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7403 Lawn Tennis Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7403 Lawn Tennis Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7403 Lawn Tennis Lane offer parking?
No, 7403 Lawn Tennis Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7403 Lawn Tennis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7403 Lawn Tennis Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7403 Lawn Tennis Lane have a pool?
No, 7403 Lawn Tennis Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7403 Lawn Tennis Lane have accessible units?
No, 7403 Lawn Tennis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7403 Lawn Tennis Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7403 Lawn Tennis Lane has units with dishwashers.
