Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

7356 Greenway Drive

7356 Greenway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7356 Greenway Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
parking
garage
4/2 on Westside - This home sits on a nice corner lot, it has a privacy fenced back yard, large living room, wood floors, big bedrooms, and a double parking pad.This 4/2 home with one car garage has all appliances, granite counter tops and back splash, central a/c and w/d conn.

SORRY NO PETS

Reservation Fee equal to Security Deposit amount is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5251567)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7356 Greenway Drive have any available units?
7356 Greenway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7356 Greenway Drive have?
Some of 7356 Greenway Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7356 Greenway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7356 Greenway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7356 Greenway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7356 Greenway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7356 Greenway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7356 Greenway Drive offers parking.
Does 7356 Greenway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7356 Greenway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7356 Greenway Drive have a pool?
No, 7356 Greenway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7356 Greenway Drive have accessible units?
No, 7356 Greenway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7356 Greenway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7356 Greenway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

