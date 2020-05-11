7356 Greenway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

4/2 on Westside - This home sits on a nice corner lot, it has a privacy fenced back yard, large living room, wood floors, big bedrooms, and a double parking pad.This 4/2 home with one car garage has all appliances, granite counter tops and back splash, central a/c and w/d conn.



SORRY NO PETS



Reservation Fee equal to Security Deposit amount is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5251567)