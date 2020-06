Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Welcome Home!! This 4-bedroom & 2-bath full brick home features large foyer, huge eat-in kitchen with pantry, formal dining room, family room with wood-burning fireplace/mantle, large master suite with nice master bath with double sinks, large walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower, and more. Studio is built in the garage. One car can park easily.Home will be available by the first week of March 2020.