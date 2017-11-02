Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
/
7301 MELVIN CIR E
7301 MELVIN CIR E
7301 Melvin Cir N
Location
7301 Melvin Cir N, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
This economic 3 bedroom with large backyard. Font and back are fenced in. Spare room on the side would be great for the kids or the TV room. Fresh paint and carpet will be installed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7301 MELVIN CIR E have any available units?
7301 MELVIN CIR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 7301 MELVIN CIR E currently offering any rent specials?
7301 MELVIN CIR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7301 MELVIN CIR E pet-friendly?
No, 7301 MELVIN CIR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7301 MELVIN CIR E offer parking?
No, 7301 MELVIN CIR E does not offer parking.
Does 7301 MELVIN CIR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7301 MELVIN CIR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7301 MELVIN CIR E have a pool?
No, 7301 MELVIN CIR E does not have a pool.
Does 7301 MELVIN CIR E have accessible units?
No, 7301 MELVIN CIR E does not have accessible units.
Does 7301 MELVIN CIR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 7301 MELVIN CIR E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7301 MELVIN CIR E have units with air conditioning?
No, 7301 MELVIN CIR E does not have units with air conditioning.
