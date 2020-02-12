730 Oaks Field Rd

Amenities
Gorgeous Townhouse - Property Id: 144501
Huge renovated townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 ba. Large living room with gorgeous fireplace, separate dining room with beautiful satillo tiles, large kitchen stacked with cabinets and a view, washer and dryer, custom painting throughout, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, oak stairs, security camera system , large and private fenced backyard, big enough for an outdoor party or an organic vegetable garden, community pool, basketball court, conveniently located on Arlington Expressway. Park like settings with towering oaks. Located in the nicest section of the Oaks complex. Good living in a small tranquil community. Ideal place to entertain family members and friend.
24 months lease: $ 995 / mo.
12 months lease: $ 1075 / mo.
There is an additional $145 condominium fee to cover water, sewer, trash collection, pest control, common area maintenance, etc...
Rent discount available to veteran, military personel, medical professional and teacher.
Qualifications: employed, $34000 annual income
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144501p
Property Id 144501
(RLNE5072511)