All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 730 Oaks Field Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
730 Oaks Field Rd
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

730 Oaks Field Rd

730 Oaks Field Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Woodland Acres
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

730 Oaks Field Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Townhouse - Property Id: 144501

Huge renovated townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 ba. Large living room with gorgeous fireplace, separate dining room with beautiful satillo tiles, large kitchen stacked with cabinets and a view, washer and dryer, custom painting throughout, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, oak stairs, security camera system , large and private fenced backyard, big enough for an outdoor party or an organic vegetable garden, community pool, basketball court, conveniently located on Arlington Expressway. Park like settings with towering oaks. Located in the nicest section of the Oaks complex. Good living in a small tranquil community. Ideal place to entertain family members and friend.
24 months lease: $ 995 / mo.
12 months lease: $ 1075 / mo.
There is an additional $145 condominium fee to cover water, sewer, trash collection, pest control, common area maintenance, etc...
Rent discount available to veteran, military personel, medical professional and teacher.
Qualifications: employed, $34000 annual income
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144501p
Property Id 144501

(RLNE5072511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Oaks Field Rd have any available units?
730 Oaks Field Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Oaks Field Rd have?
Some of 730 Oaks Field Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Oaks Field Rd currently offering any rent specials?
730 Oaks Field Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Oaks Field Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 Oaks Field Rd is pet friendly.
Does 730 Oaks Field Rd offer parking?
No, 730 Oaks Field Rd does not offer parking.
Does 730 Oaks Field Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 Oaks Field Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Oaks Field Rd have a pool?
Yes, 730 Oaks Field Rd has a pool.
Does 730 Oaks Field Rd have accessible units?
No, 730 Oaks Field Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Oaks Field Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Oaks Field Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia