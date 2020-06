Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath available for immediate move in! Half off Second Month's Rent with Immediate Move In! HUD Eligible! - This spacious, recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home comes complete with a large Florida room as well as a separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook up. Truly a must see, don't miss your chance on this home!



Tenant gets half months' rent off second month with immediate move in!



HUD/ Section 8 Eligible!



(RLNE4606938)