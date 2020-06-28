All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7259 Ridgeway Dr North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7259 Ridgeway Dr North
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

7259 Ridgeway Dr North

7259 Ridgeway Rd N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7259 Ridgeway Rd N, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OAK HILL - QUIET LIVING - NEAR WHEAT ROAD - This home has ceramic tile flooring throughout. A built -in breakfast nook and lots of shelving space throughout. Pefect location with a very large front and back lawn. A storage building in back that would be great for extra space needed. Lots of trees on this lot and extra shade for grilling and entertaining.

Please contact Jackie at 904-302-9020 X107 to set up your viewing.

$50.00 Application per adult
$95.00 Administrative Fee

(RLNE5122226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7259 Ridgeway Dr North have any available units?
7259 Ridgeway Dr North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7259 Ridgeway Dr North currently offering any rent specials?
7259 Ridgeway Dr North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7259 Ridgeway Dr North pet-friendly?
Yes, 7259 Ridgeway Dr North is pet friendly.
Does 7259 Ridgeway Dr North offer parking?
No, 7259 Ridgeway Dr North does not offer parking.
Does 7259 Ridgeway Dr North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7259 Ridgeway Dr North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7259 Ridgeway Dr North have a pool?
No, 7259 Ridgeway Dr North does not have a pool.
Does 7259 Ridgeway Dr North have accessible units?
No, 7259 Ridgeway Dr North does not have accessible units.
Does 7259 Ridgeway Dr North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7259 Ridgeway Dr North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7259 Ridgeway Dr North have units with air conditioning?
No, 7259 Ridgeway Dr North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia