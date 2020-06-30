Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
/
7248 Longhorn Circle South
Last updated November 14 2019 at 2:55 PM
7248 Longhorn Circle South
7248 Longhorn Circle South
·
No Longer Available
Location
7248 Longhorn Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
McGirts Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to Move in, beautiful one story split floor plan, fenced back yard, screened patio, 2 car garage, and close to I-295, NAS and shopping. Location, Location!! NO PETS/Smoking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7248 Longhorn Circle South have any available units?
7248 Longhorn Circle South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7248 Longhorn Circle South have?
Some of 7248 Longhorn Circle South's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7248 Longhorn Circle South currently offering any rent specials?
7248 Longhorn Circle South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7248 Longhorn Circle South pet-friendly?
No, 7248 Longhorn Circle South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 7248 Longhorn Circle South offer parking?
Yes, 7248 Longhorn Circle South offers parking.
Does 7248 Longhorn Circle South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7248 Longhorn Circle South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7248 Longhorn Circle South have a pool?
No, 7248 Longhorn Circle South does not have a pool.
Does 7248 Longhorn Circle South have accessible units?
No, 7248 Longhorn Circle South does not have accessible units.
Does 7248 Longhorn Circle South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7248 Longhorn Circle South has units with dishwashers.
