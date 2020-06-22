7232 Rutledge Pearson Drive

Amenities

parking air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

We are just about done with this nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home that is just coming on the Market. It has tile through-out the house and plenty of space inside. It has a fenced in your with central AC and Heat. Come see this home before its goes away.

We are just about done with this nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home that is just coming on the Market. It has tile through-out the house and plenty of space inside. It has a fenced in your with central AC and Heat. Come see this home before its goes away.