We are just about done with this nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home that is just coming on the Market. It has tile through-out the house and plenty of space inside. It has a fenced in your with central AC and Heat. Come see this home before its goes away. We are just about done with this nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home that is just coming on the Market. It has tile through-out the house and plenty of space inside. It has a fenced in your with central AC and Heat. Come see this home before its goes away.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7232 Rutledge Pearson Drive have any available units?
7232 Rutledge Pearson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.