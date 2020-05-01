7220 Parker School Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WELCOME TO TREE HILL TOWNHOMES



This is a quaint property in the heart of the Arlington Area with lush landscaping. Our convenient location is within walking distance of schools. We also provide easy access to Arlington Expressway and Interstate 295. Shopping, entertainment, and dining at one of the abundant local establishments are all within reach. Check out our floor plans and photo gallery, we'd love to have you join us.



Tree Hill Townhomes is pleased to announce we have upgraded our interiors! We offer beautiful and spacious floor plans. Whatever the amount of space you need, we are sure to have the right fit for you. If your entertaining friends, or just curling up with your furry friend, this is a great place to call home.



2 Bedroom 2 bath Apartment 1300 Sqft -



Screened in Patio W/ Storage Closet - 2 Reserved Parking Spaces



Washer and Dryer included



1/2 off 1st month - $99 DEPOSITS

Call Now: 904-453-1857

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/166096

