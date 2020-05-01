All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

7220 Parker School Rd

7220 Parker School Road · No Longer Available
Location

7220 Parker School Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Tree Hill Townhomes - Property Id: 166096

WELCOME TO TREE HILL TOWNHOMES

This is a quaint property in the heart of the Arlington Area with lush landscaping. Our convenient location is within walking distance of schools. We also provide easy access to Arlington Expressway and Interstate 295. Shopping, entertainment, and dining at one of the abundant local establishments are all within reach. Check out our floor plans and photo gallery, we'd love to have you join us.

Tree Hill Townhomes is pleased to announce we have upgraded our interiors! We offer beautiful and spacious floor plans. Whatever the amount of space you need, we are sure to have the right fit for you. If your entertaining friends, or just curling up with your furry friend, this is a great place to call home.

2 Bedroom 2 bath Apartment 1300 Sqft -

Screened in Patio W/ Storage Closet - 2 Reserved Parking Spaces

Washer and Dryer included

1/2 off 1st month - $99 DEPOSITS
Call Now: 904-453-1857
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/166096
Property Id 166096

(RLNE5682271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7220 Parker School Rd have any available units?
7220 Parker School Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7220 Parker School Rd have?
Some of 7220 Parker School Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7220 Parker School Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7220 Parker School Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7220 Parker School Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7220 Parker School Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7220 Parker School Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7220 Parker School Rd offers parking.
Does 7220 Parker School Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7220 Parker School Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7220 Parker School Rd have a pool?
No, 7220 Parker School Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7220 Parker School Rd have accessible units?
No, 7220 Parker School Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7220 Parker School Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7220 Parker School Rd has units with dishwashers.

