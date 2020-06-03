All apartments in Jacksonville
7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:04 AM

7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR

7217 Deerfoot Point Circle · (904) 993-9157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7217 Deerfoot Point Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17-2 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Come take a look at this condo located in the gated community at Deerfoot Point. This two story condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, and a balcony located upstairs. Located downstairs is a 1 car garage, foyer, and a storage room. This great condo is just a short commute to JTB, I95, 9A/295, The Avenues Mall, Tinseltown and Town Center, and just 15 minutes to the beach. Included in the rent are basic cable, phone, internet, and security system monitoring. This condo will be available now. Non-aggressive pet breeds will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR have any available units?
7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR have?
Some of 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR is pet friendly.
Does 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR offer parking?
Yes, 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR does offer parking.
Does 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR have a pool?
No, 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR does not have a pool.
Does 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR have accessible units?
No, 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7217 DEERFOOT POINT CIR does not have units with dishwashers.

