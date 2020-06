Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HYDE GROVE HOUSE FOR RENT. Park Street west to (becomes) Blanding to right on San Juan to left on Lane to right on Wiley to left on Firestone to right on Eudine to left on McCarty to right on Karenita to house on left. 3BR 1.5BA, living rom, eat-in kitchen (R/R) laundry room w/hkps, CHA, carport plus 2 car spaces with storage shed, fenced (chain link) rear with patio slab, hardwood and tile floors, pet considered w/nrpf, $925 sec. dep. [AV LB sc] . Available now.