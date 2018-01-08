All apartments in Jacksonville
7188 KOLEDA DR

7188 Koleda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7188 Koleda Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email leasing@jwbcompanies.com today to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7188 KOLEDA DR have any available units?
7188 KOLEDA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7188 KOLEDA DR have?
Some of 7188 KOLEDA DR's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7188 KOLEDA DR currently offering any rent specials?
7188 KOLEDA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7188 KOLEDA DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 7188 KOLEDA DR is pet friendly.
Does 7188 KOLEDA DR offer parking?
No, 7188 KOLEDA DR does not offer parking.
Does 7188 KOLEDA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7188 KOLEDA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7188 KOLEDA DR have a pool?
No, 7188 KOLEDA DR does not have a pool.
Does 7188 KOLEDA DR have accessible units?
No, 7188 KOLEDA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7188 KOLEDA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7188 KOLEDA DR does not have units with dishwashers.

