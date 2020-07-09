All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7161 Karenita Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7161 Karenita Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

7161 Karenita Drive

7161 Karenita Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7161 Karenita Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
3 Bed 1.5 Bath Brick Home - This 3/1.5 brick home with carport features a fully equipped kitchen, ceramic tiled floors, fenced back yard, covered front porch, outside storage, and central AC. Washer and dryer connections on site. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood with quick access to 295. Plenty of shopping and schools nearby. Enjoy grilling or visiting with friends on the concrete back patio or relax on your full sized covered front porch. This one won't last long! Call 904-606-1122 today to schedule your showing.

(RLNE5805526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7161 Karenita Drive have any available units?
7161 Karenita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7161 Karenita Drive have?
Some of 7161 Karenita Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7161 Karenita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7161 Karenita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7161 Karenita Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7161 Karenita Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7161 Karenita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7161 Karenita Drive offers parking.
Does 7161 Karenita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7161 Karenita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7161 Karenita Drive have a pool?
No, 7161 Karenita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7161 Karenita Drive have accessible units?
No, 7161 Karenita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7161 Karenita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7161 Karenita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia