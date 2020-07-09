7161 Karenita Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking bbq/grill

3 Bed 1.5 Bath Brick Home - This 3/1.5 brick home with carport features a fully equipped kitchen, ceramic tiled floors, fenced back yard, covered front porch, outside storage, and central AC. Washer and dryer connections on site. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood with quick access to 295. Plenty of shopping and schools nearby. Enjoy grilling or visiting with friends on the concrete back patio or relax on your full sized covered front porch. This one won't last long! Call 904-606-1122 today to schedule your showing.



(RLNE5805526)