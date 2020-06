Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities carport game room on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remolded 3 bedroom 2 bath with large corner lot. Home has lots of artistic charm. Great open layout with open kitchen living room area and large bonus room in rear that could be an oversized living room or a game room. Has many possibilities. Inside laundry and storage area under carport. Convenient to NAS, Cecil Commerce Center and Downtown. This one is a must see! Call Russ @ Weichert Realtors-The Coffey Group for a showing today! 904-589-7273