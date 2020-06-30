All apartments in Jacksonville
7147 Eudine Drive North
7147 Eudine Drive North

7147 North Eudine Drive · (904) 274-4254
Location

7147 North Eudine Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,245

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7147 Eudine Drive North have any available units?
7147 Eudine Drive North has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7147 Eudine Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
7147 Eudine Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7147 Eudine Drive North pet-friendly?
No, 7147 Eudine Drive North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7147 Eudine Drive North offer parking?
No, 7147 Eudine Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 7147 Eudine Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7147 Eudine Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7147 Eudine Drive North have a pool?
Yes, 7147 Eudine Drive North has a pool.
Does 7147 Eudine Drive North have accessible units?
No, 7147 Eudine Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 7147 Eudine Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7147 Eudine Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7147 Eudine Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 7147 Eudine Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.
