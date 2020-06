7120 LUCKY DR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

MOVE IN READY SINGLE FAMILY HOME. SPACIOUS & REMODELED 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM WITH 1 CAR GARAGE PLUS ADDITIONAL CARPORT WITH FENCED BACKYARD PERFECT FOR CHILDREN & PETS. The Rental Rate is $950.00 WITH A January 1st, 2020 OR $1,000 with a February 1st move in.SEPARATE LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM. SHOWS WELL & AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INFRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR & EXTERIOR WITH NEW CENTRAL AC SYSTEM & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE OVEN. . APPLICANT'S INCOME MUST BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE RENT.REQUIRES A 2 YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT.LANDLORD MAY REQUIRE PAYMENTS OF FIRST, LAST & SECURITY DEPOSIT FOR APPROVAL OR $3,000 DEPENDING ON THE APPLICANT''S QUALIFICATIONS. MINUTES FROM I-295 & DOWNTOWN.A SHORT DRIVE TO THE PORT OF JAX & THE AIRPORT