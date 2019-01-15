All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 12 2020 at 4:45 PM

71 Auburn Oaks Road W

71 Auburn Oaks Road West · No Longer Available
Location

71 Auburn Oaks Road West, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Imeson Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available May 20th. Be the one to call this spacious three bedroom house with a study your home. It has a split bedroom floor plan with the master bedroom at the back of the house. The master bedroom will easily accommodate a king size bed. The master bath has a garden tub, walk-in shower and double sink vanity. You will think you have an extra bedroom when you see the walk-in closet. The living / dining room combo is open to the kitchen making it perfect for entertaining or family gatherings. The kitchen is equipped with an over-the-range microwave, range, dishwasher and refrigerator. The laundry room is located inside. Call today to schedule a showing 904.575.0550

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Auburn Oaks Road W have any available units?
71 Auburn Oaks Road W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 71 Auburn Oaks Road W have?
Some of 71 Auburn Oaks Road W's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Auburn Oaks Road W currently offering any rent specials?
71 Auburn Oaks Road W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Auburn Oaks Road W pet-friendly?
No, 71 Auburn Oaks Road W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 71 Auburn Oaks Road W offer parking?
No, 71 Auburn Oaks Road W does not offer parking.
Does 71 Auburn Oaks Road W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Auburn Oaks Road W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Auburn Oaks Road W have a pool?
No, 71 Auburn Oaks Road W does not have a pool.
Does 71 Auburn Oaks Road W have accessible units?
No, 71 Auburn Oaks Road W does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Auburn Oaks Road W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Auburn Oaks Road W has units with dishwashers.

