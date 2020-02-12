All apartments in Jacksonville
707 Chestnut Oak Dr N
707 Chestnut Oak Dr N

707 Chestnut Oak Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

707 Chestnut Oak Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d35b574042 ---- Beautiful, spacious home on the Northside! -Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. -Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable. -Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent. -All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years, active bankruptcies, or registered sex offenders. -Your security deposit is based on background and rental history, and prior evictions or felonies may result in denial or higher deposit. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent. -After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form. -Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150 prior to move-in. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent. -Renter\'s insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in. -One FULL month\'s rent is due prior to move-in. -All fees are subject to change without prior notice. -Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Chestnut Oak Dr N have any available units?
707 Chestnut Oak Dr N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Chestnut Oak Dr N have?
Some of 707 Chestnut Oak Dr N's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Chestnut Oak Dr N currently offering any rent specials?
707 Chestnut Oak Dr N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Chestnut Oak Dr N pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 Chestnut Oak Dr N is pet friendly.
Does 707 Chestnut Oak Dr N offer parking?
Yes, 707 Chestnut Oak Dr N offers parking.
Does 707 Chestnut Oak Dr N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Chestnut Oak Dr N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Chestnut Oak Dr N have a pool?
No, 707 Chestnut Oak Dr N does not have a pool.
Does 707 Chestnut Oak Dr N have accessible units?
No, 707 Chestnut Oak Dr N does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Chestnut Oak Dr N have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 Chestnut Oak Dr N does not have units with dishwashers.

