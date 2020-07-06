All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 2 2020

7063 Deer Lodge Cir

7063 Deerlodge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7063 Deerlodge Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
online portal
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
online portal
**AVAILABLE MAY 10th, 2020**

Windsor Falls condominium community features 396 spacious condominium homes designed to meet high consumer demand for worry-free living. With Interstate 95, Interstate 295 and J. Butler Boulevard just minutes away, Windsor Falls is located near the city's diverse social scenes and recreational opportunities. From downtown Jacksonville to the Beaches, residents are central to a host of exciting and leisurely fun.

This condo has a direct access attached garage, the condo is located on the second floor. There are 3 full bedrooms, and two full bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, finished garage, and beautiful laminate wood floors throughout. This condo is a must-see!

No pets, please.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1-month deposit due on/by the move-in date. 13-month lease.
Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due to the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7063 Deer Lodge Cir have any available units?
7063 Deer Lodge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7063 Deer Lodge Cir have?
Some of 7063 Deer Lodge Cir's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7063 Deer Lodge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7063 Deer Lodge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7063 Deer Lodge Cir pet-friendly?
No, 7063 Deer Lodge Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7063 Deer Lodge Cir offer parking?
Yes, 7063 Deer Lodge Cir offers parking.
Does 7063 Deer Lodge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7063 Deer Lodge Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7063 Deer Lodge Cir have a pool?
No, 7063 Deer Lodge Cir does not have a pool.
Does 7063 Deer Lodge Cir have accessible units?
No, 7063 Deer Lodge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7063 Deer Lodge Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 7063 Deer Lodge Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

