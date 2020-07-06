7063 Deer Lodge Cir

Amenities

hardwood floors garage stainless steel online portal

**AVAILABLE MAY 10th, 2020**



Windsor Falls condominium community features 396 spacious condominium homes designed to meet high consumer demand for worry-free living. With Interstate 95, Interstate 295 and J. Butler Boulevard just minutes away, Windsor Falls is located near the city's diverse social scenes and recreational opportunities. From downtown Jacksonville to the Beaches, residents are central to a host of exciting and leisurely fun.



This condo has a direct access attached garage, the condo is located on the second floor. There are 3 full bedrooms, and two full bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, finished garage, and beautiful laminate wood floors throughout. This condo is a must-see!



No pets, please.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1-month deposit due on/by the move-in date. 13-month lease.

Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due to the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246