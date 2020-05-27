All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

7056 Ponce De Leon Ave 1A

7056 Ponce De Leon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7056 Ponce De Leon Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose Forest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Sacious 2 bedroom 1 and a half bathroom apartment - Property Id: 158636

MOVE IN SPECIAL: HALF-OFF 1ST MONTH RENTS - Spacious 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom apartment. Located on the GROUND floor, this apartment comes with brand new bathroom fixtures, newly updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances Balcony area for extra storage. There is a laundry room on site. Minutes away from major highways, schools, and shopping. Schedule a viewing today! $40 Application Fee per adult. Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $850 and Security Deposit: $850. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays all Utilities. Required funds to move in: half of first month rent plus application fees.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158636p
Property Id 158636

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5296245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7056 Ponce De Leon Ave 1A have any available units?
7056 Ponce De Leon Ave 1A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7056 Ponce De Leon Ave 1A have?
Some of 7056 Ponce De Leon Ave 1A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7056 Ponce De Leon Ave 1A currently offering any rent specials?
7056 Ponce De Leon Ave 1A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7056 Ponce De Leon Ave 1A pet-friendly?
No, 7056 Ponce De Leon Ave 1A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7056 Ponce De Leon Ave 1A offer parking?
No, 7056 Ponce De Leon Ave 1A does not offer parking.
Does 7056 Ponce De Leon Ave 1A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7056 Ponce De Leon Ave 1A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7056 Ponce De Leon Ave 1A have a pool?
No, 7056 Ponce De Leon Ave 1A does not have a pool.
Does 7056 Ponce De Leon Ave 1A have accessible units?
No, 7056 Ponce De Leon Ave 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 7056 Ponce De Leon Ave 1A have units with dishwashers?
No, 7056 Ponce De Leon Ave 1A does not have units with dishwashers.
