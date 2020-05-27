7056 Ponce De Leon Ave 1A

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL: HALF-OFF 1ST MONTH RENTS - Spacious 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom apartment. Located on the GROUND floor, this apartment comes with brand new bathroom fixtures, newly updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances Balcony area for extra storage. There is a laundry room on site. Minutes away from major highways, schools, and shopping. Schedule a viewing today! $40 Application Fee per adult. Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $850 and Security Deposit: $850. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays all Utilities. Required funds to move in: half of first month rent plus application fees.

No Dogs Allowed



