7054 Fontainebleau Crescent

7054 Fontainebleau Crescent
Location

7054 Fontainebleau Crescent, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available 04/01/20 Nice Centrally Located 3 Bedroom House - Property Id: 96608

Available 04/01/20..Nice clean spacious centrally located 3 Bedroom 1 Bath house available ..... Quiet neighborhood on cul de sac. 1325 sf..new roof in 2019. Interior was recently remodeled and painted with new carpet in each bedroom in 2019....textured walls... upgraded kitchen with wood cabinets, dishwasher, tile counter tops and floors....Dining room has brick breakfast bar...Den has oak laminate floors, vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Fenced backyard has storage shed.... Laundry room with W/D hookup.... Minutes to 295 Merrill Road Exit Convenient location 15- 25 minutes to downtown, beaches, Mayport NAS, town center, UNF (University of North Florida), poker room or airport....$1125/month plus $1125 security deposit... application fee .... pet fee if applicable... can be viewed by appt. Calls only 9 zero 4 - five eight 4 - 4 three zero 1 ... PLEASE NOTE I DO NOT RESPOND TO TEXTS OR EMAILS. Please DO NOT fill out on-line application until you have seen the property
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96608
Property Id 96608

(RLNE5588776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7054 Fontainebleau Crescent have any available units?
7054 Fontainebleau Crescent doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7054 Fontainebleau Crescent have?
Some of 7054 Fontainebleau Crescent's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7054 Fontainebleau Crescent currently offering any rent specials?
7054 Fontainebleau Crescent is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7054 Fontainebleau Crescent pet-friendly?
Yes, 7054 Fontainebleau Crescent is pet friendly.
Does 7054 Fontainebleau Crescent offer parking?
No, 7054 Fontainebleau Crescent does not offer parking.
Does 7054 Fontainebleau Crescent have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7054 Fontainebleau Crescent does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7054 Fontainebleau Crescent have a pool?
No, 7054 Fontainebleau Crescent does not have a pool.
Does 7054 Fontainebleau Crescent have accessible units?
No, 7054 Fontainebleau Crescent does not have accessible units.
Does 7054 Fontainebleau Crescent have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7054 Fontainebleau Crescent has units with dishwashers.

