7054 Fontainebleau Crescent

Available 04/01/20..Nice clean spacious centrally located 3 Bedroom 1 Bath house available ..... Quiet neighborhood on cul de sac. 1325 sf..new roof in 2019. Interior was recently remodeled and painted with new carpet in each bedroom in 2019....textured walls... upgraded kitchen with wood cabinets, dishwasher, tile counter tops and floors....Dining room has brick breakfast bar...Den has oak laminate floors, vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Fenced backyard has storage shed.... Laundry room with W/D hookup.... Minutes to 295 Merrill Road Exit Convenient location 15- 25 minutes to downtown, beaches, Mayport NAS, town center, UNF (University of North Florida), poker room or airport....$1125/month plus $1125 security deposit... application fee .... pet fee if applicable... can be viewed by appt. Calls only 9 zero 4 - five eight 4 - 4 three zero 1 ... PLEASE NOTE I DO NOT RESPOND TO TEXTS OR EMAILS. Please DO NOT fill out on-line application until you have seen the property

