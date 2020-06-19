All apartments in Jacksonville
7053 SNOWY CANYON DR

7053 Snowy Canyon Drive · (904) 236-0500
Location

7053 Snowy Canyon Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1346 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
MOVE IN READY! Gated Condo living at it's finest. Location, location, just minutes from St Johns Town Center, Downtown and the Beaches. Mint condition with new carpet, freshly painted interior and looks incredible. The kitchen has Stainless Appliances, Corian Countertop, Cabinets to the ceiling and Tile Floor. Large Master Bedroom and oversized walk-in Closet opens up to a luxurious master bathroom. This condo even has a balcony off of the main living area for you to relax and unwind or grill out with friends. Attached Garage. You will enjoy the extra storage area along with the washer and dryer. The driveway also has additional room for parking and this END UNIT has additional parking out front! Community POOL, GYM, PLAYGROUND

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7053 SNOWY CANYON DR have any available units?
7053 SNOWY CANYON DR has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7053 SNOWY CANYON DR have?
Some of 7053 SNOWY CANYON DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7053 SNOWY CANYON DR currently offering any rent specials?
7053 SNOWY CANYON DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7053 SNOWY CANYON DR pet-friendly?
No, 7053 SNOWY CANYON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7053 SNOWY CANYON DR offer parking?
Yes, 7053 SNOWY CANYON DR does offer parking.
Does 7053 SNOWY CANYON DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7053 SNOWY CANYON DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7053 SNOWY CANYON DR have a pool?
Yes, 7053 SNOWY CANYON DR has a pool.
Does 7053 SNOWY CANYON DR have accessible units?
No, 7053 SNOWY CANYON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7053 SNOWY CANYON DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7053 SNOWY CANYON DR has units with dishwashers.
