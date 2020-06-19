7053 SNOWY CANYON DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

MOVE IN READY! Gated Condo living at it's finest. Location, location, just minutes from St Johns Town Center, Downtown and the Beaches. Mint condition with new carpet, freshly painted interior and looks incredible. The kitchen has Stainless Appliances, Corian Countertop, Cabinets to the ceiling and Tile Floor. Large Master Bedroom and oversized walk-in Closet opens up to a luxurious master bathroom. This condo even has a balcony off of the main living area for you to relax and unwind or grill out with friends. Attached Garage. You will enjoy the extra storage area along with the washer and dryer. The driveway also has additional room for parking and this END UNIT has additional parking out front! Community POOL, GYM, PLAYGROUND