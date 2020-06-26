7050 Barkwood Dr.

Amenities
3/2 in Arlington - This 3/2 with den and 2 car carport has and features central a/c and w/d conn. It has a large fenced in back yard, back patio, all appliances, granite kitchen counter tops, beautiful hardwood floors, ceramic tile, and a pass through bar in kitchen.
Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required, with Reservation Fee, in order to reserve property.
DIRECTIONS: E on Merrill, L on Townsend, L on Berrywood L, R on Woodtop DR, R on Barkwood
(RLNE4974707)