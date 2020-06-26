All apartments in Jacksonville
7050 Barkwood Dr.
7050 Barkwood Dr.

7050 Barkwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7050 Barkwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Fairways Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2 in Arlington - This 3/2 with den and 2 car carport has and features central a/c and w/d conn. It has a large fenced in back yard, back patio, all appliances, granite kitchen counter tops, beautiful hardwood floors, ceramic tile, and a pass through bar in kitchen.

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required, with Reservation Fee, in order to reserve property.

DIRECTIONS: E on Merrill, L on Townsend, L on Berrywood L, R on Woodtop DR, R on Barkwood

(RLNE4974707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7050 Barkwood Dr. have any available units?
7050 Barkwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7050 Barkwood Dr. have?
Some of 7050 Barkwood Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7050 Barkwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7050 Barkwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7050 Barkwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7050 Barkwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7050 Barkwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7050 Barkwood Dr. offers parking.
Does 7050 Barkwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7050 Barkwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7050 Barkwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 7050 Barkwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7050 Barkwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7050 Barkwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7050 Barkwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7050 Barkwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
