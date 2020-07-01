All apartments in Jacksonville
7029 Butterfly Ct
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

7029 Butterfly Ct

7029 Butterfly Court · No Longer Available
Location

7029 Butterfly Court, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Available 05/01/20 Bayberry at Bartram Park - Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 244416

3 BR/2.5BA end unit townhome available for rent from 05/01/2020.
All stainless steel appliances.
Washer and dryer available in unit on the second floor.
1 Car Garage and private driveway for parking.
Pool access at clubhouse.
There will be a non-refundable fee for pet.
Applicant should have a minimum credit score of 600 and above.

Tenant pays for Electricity, Water, Sewer, Internet and Cable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244416
Property Id 244416

(RLNE5640772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7029 Butterfly Ct have any available units?
7029 Butterfly Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7029 Butterfly Ct have?
Some of 7029 Butterfly Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7029 Butterfly Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7029 Butterfly Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7029 Butterfly Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7029 Butterfly Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7029 Butterfly Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7029 Butterfly Ct offers parking.
Does 7029 Butterfly Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7029 Butterfly Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7029 Butterfly Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7029 Butterfly Ct has a pool.
Does 7029 Butterfly Ct have accessible units?
No, 7029 Butterfly Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7029 Butterfly Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7029 Butterfly Ct has units with dishwashers.

