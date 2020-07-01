7029 Butterfly Ct

Amenities

Available 05/01/20 Bayberry at Bartram Park - Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 244416



3 BR/2.5BA end unit townhome available for rent from 05/01/2020.

All stainless steel appliances.

Washer and dryer available in unit on the second floor.

1 Car Garage and private driveway for parking.

Pool access at clubhouse.

There will be a non-refundable fee for pet.

Applicant should have a minimum credit score of 600 and above.



Tenant pays for Electricity, Water, Sewer, Internet and Cable.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244416

