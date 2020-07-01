7029 Butterfly Ct

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 Bayberry at Bartram Park - Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 244416
3 BR/2.5BA end unit townhome available for rent from 05/01/2020.
All stainless steel appliances.
Washer and dryer available in unit on the second floor.
1 Car Garage and private driveway for parking.
Pool access at clubhouse.
There will be a non-refundable fee for pet.
Applicant should have a minimum credit score of 600 and above.
Tenant pays for Electricity, Water, Sewer, Internet and Cable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244416
Property Id 244416
(RLNE5640772)