Last updated January 14 2020

7028 Peppercorn Ct

7028 Peppercorn Court · No Longer Available
Location

7028 Peppercorn Court, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
3bd/2.5 bath large townhouse good schools - Property Id: 179824

Like new! Very clean open and large spacious townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 abthrooms. Open kitchen layout with stainless stell applicances and granite countertops, tile floors, and attached 2-car garage. Screened/covered lanai in the back. All bedrooms located upstairs. Master Bedroom includes vaulted ceilings, large windows and private master bath with dual sinks, granite countertops, tub tile shower and large walk-in closet. Access to club house, fitness center, and pool included. Available for move-in Jan 2020. Available for showings on Sundays. No pets.
Property Id 179824
Property Id 179824

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5369148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7028 Peppercorn Ct have any available units?
7028 Peppercorn Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7028 Peppercorn Ct have?
Some of 7028 Peppercorn Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7028 Peppercorn Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7028 Peppercorn Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7028 Peppercorn Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7028 Peppercorn Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7028 Peppercorn Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7028 Peppercorn Ct offers parking.
Does 7028 Peppercorn Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7028 Peppercorn Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7028 Peppercorn Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7028 Peppercorn Ct has a pool.
Does 7028 Peppercorn Ct have accessible units?
No, 7028 Peppercorn Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7028 Peppercorn Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7028 Peppercorn Ct has units with dishwashers.

