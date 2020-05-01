All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:40 PM

7025 Biddy Lane

7025 Biddy Lane · (904) 274-4254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7025 Biddy Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sweetwater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1218 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7025 Biddy Lane have any available units?
7025 Biddy Lane has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7025 Biddy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7025 Biddy Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7025 Biddy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7025 Biddy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7025 Biddy Lane offer parking?
No, 7025 Biddy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7025 Biddy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7025 Biddy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7025 Biddy Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7025 Biddy Lane has a pool.
Does 7025 Biddy Lane have accessible units?
No, 7025 Biddy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7025 Biddy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7025 Biddy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7025 Biddy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7025 Biddy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

