7024 BEAUHAVEN CT

***Available Now*** A beautiful townhome in the desirable gated Bayberry community. This 3/2.5 has new paint, wood flooring, updated appliances and includes a washer and dryer with much more! Downstairs has a nice open concept floorplan. The kitchen opens to the family room and there is also a half bath located downstairs. Upstairs features all 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and and tray ceiling. The screened in lanai is the perfect spot to enjoy the Florida weather. This unit has been kept in great condition! QUALIFICATIONS: Gross monthly income must be a minimum of 3x rent amount. All adults 18 & older must fill out an application and pass a credit/background/eviction check.