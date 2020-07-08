All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7024 BEAUHAVEN CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7024 BEAUHAVEN CT
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

7024 BEAUHAVEN CT

7024 Beauhaven Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7024 Beauhaven Court, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
***Available Now*** A beautiful townhome in the desirable gated Bayberry community. This 3/2.5 has new paint, wood flooring, updated appliances and includes a washer and dryer with much more! Downstairs has a nice open concept floorplan. The kitchen opens to the family room and there is also a half bath located downstairs. Upstairs features all 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and and tray ceiling. The screened in lanai is the perfect spot to enjoy the Florida weather. This unit has been kept in great condition! QUALIFICATIONS: Gross monthly income must be a minimum of 3x rent amount. All adults 18 & older must fill out an application and pass a credit/background/eviction check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7024 BEAUHAVEN CT have any available units?
7024 BEAUHAVEN CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7024 BEAUHAVEN CT have?
Some of 7024 BEAUHAVEN CT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7024 BEAUHAVEN CT currently offering any rent specials?
7024 BEAUHAVEN CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7024 BEAUHAVEN CT pet-friendly?
No, 7024 BEAUHAVEN CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7024 BEAUHAVEN CT offer parking?
No, 7024 BEAUHAVEN CT does not offer parking.
Does 7024 BEAUHAVEN CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7024 BEAUHAVEN CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7024 BEAUHAVEN CT have a pool?
Yes, 7024 BEAUHAVEN CT has a pool.
Does 7024 BEAUHAVEN CT have accessible units?
No, 7024 BEAUHAVEN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7024 BEAUHAVEN CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7024 BEAUHAVEN CT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia