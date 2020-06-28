All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7016 Ponce De Leon Ave 2A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7016 Ponce De Leon Ave 2A
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

7016 Ponce De Leon Ave 2A

7016 Ponce De Leon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7016 Ponce De Leon Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cozy 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment - Property Id: 149594

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom apartment. This apartment comes with brand new bathroom fixtures, newly updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Apartment comes with stackable washer and dryer connection. There is a laundry room on site. Minutes away from major highways, schools, and shopping. Schedule a viewing today! $40 Application Fee per adult. Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $900 and Security Deposit: $850. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays all Utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149594p
Property Id 149594

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5109389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7016 Ponce De Leon Ave 2A have any available units?
7016 Ponce De Leon Ave 2A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 7016 Ponce De Leon Ave 2A currently offering any rent specials?
7016 Ponce De Leon Ave 2A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7016 Ponce De Leon Ave 2A pet-friendly?
No, 7016 Ponce De Leon Ave 2A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7016 Ponce De Leon Ave 2A offer parking?
No, 7016 Ponce De Leon Ave 2A does not offer parking.
Does 7016 Ponce De Leon Ave 2A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7016 Ponce De Leon Ave 2A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7016 Ponce De Leon Ave 2A have a pool?
No, 7016 Ponce De Leon Ave 2A does not have a pool.
Does 7016 Ponce De Leon Ave 2A have accessible units?
No, 7016 Ponce De Leon Ave 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 7016 Ponce De Leon Ave 2A have units with dishwashers?
No, 7016 Ponce De Leon Ave 2A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7016 Ponce De Leon Ave 2A have units with air conditioning?
No, 7016 Ponce De Leon Ave 2A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia