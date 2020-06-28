7016 Ponce De Leon Ave 2A

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom apartment. This apartment comes with brand new bathroom fixtures, newly updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Apartment comes with stackable washer and dryer connection. There is a laundry room on site. Minutes away from major highways, schools, and shopping. Schedule a viewing today! $40 Application Fee per adult. Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $900 and Security Deposit: $850. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays all Utilities.

No Pets Allowed



