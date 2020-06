Amenities

FURNISHED -- end unit townhome with water view. Low maintenance living with the convenience of shopping and restaurants. On the first floor you'll find a bright and airy open floorplan, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, half bath, and great room. The second floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and laundry with the owners suite overlooking the community pond. Enjoy the luxury of having meticulously maintained grounds, a sparkling community pool, and fitness center.