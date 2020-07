Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must see this versatile 1, 2 or 3 bedroom home. With the addition added to this mobile home you can decide what you want to do with this one. Need an extra bedroom? Extra living room? Come see your new home today.

The Village MHP

7000 North Main Street

Jacksonville Florida 32208



904-247-2170