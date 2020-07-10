7000 BUTTERFLY CT

Amenities

BARTRAM PARK END UNIT TOWNHOME FOR RENT. From 5 Points: south on I-95, exit 335, left onto Old St. Augustine Rd, left onto Bartram Park Blvd, left onto Berry Hill Dr, right onto Berryview Rd, left onto Butterfly Ct to property on right. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living/dining room combo, kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (R/R/DW/GD/MW), breakfast bar, master suite with walk in closet, master bathroom has double granite vanity in bathroom with walk in shower, 1 car garage, screened in lanai, front porch, pond view, CHA, w/d, lots of upgrades in this new home! tile and carpet throughout, community pool and fitness center, 1,514 square feet, security deposit $1595, may consider pet with NRPF, no smoking, 1 year lease. [AVLB lr] available now