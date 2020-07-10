All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7000 BUTTERFLY CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7000 BUTTERFLY CT
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

7000 BUTTERFLY CT

7000 Butterfly Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7000 Butterfly Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BARTRAM PARK END UNIT TOWNHOME FOR RENT. From 5 Points: south on I-95, exit 335, left onto Old St. Augustine Rd, left onto Bartram Park Blvd, left onto Berry Hill Dr, right onto Berryview Rd, left onto Butterfly Ct to property on right. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living/dining room combo, kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (R/R/DW/GD/MW), breakfast bar, master suite with walk in closet, master bathroom has double granite vanity in bathroom with walk in shower, 1 car garage, screened in lanai, front porch, pond view, CHA, w/d, lots of upgrades in this new home! tile and carpet throughout, community pool and fitness center, 1,514 square feet, security deposit $1595, may consider pet with NRPF, no smoking, 1 year lease. [AVLB lr] available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7000 BUTTERFLY CT have any available units?
7000 BUTTERFLY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7000 BUTTERFLY CT have?
Some of 7000 BUTTERFLY CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7000 BUTTERFLY CT currently offering any rent specials?
7000 BUTTERFLY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 BUTTERFLY CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 7000 BUTTERFLY CT is pet friendly.
Does 7000 BUTTERFLY CT offer parking?
Yes, 7000 BUTTERFLY CT offers parking.
Does 7000 BUTTERFLY CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7000 BUTTERFLY CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 BUTTERFLY CT have a pool?
Yes, 7000 BUTTERFLY CT has a pool.
Does 7000 BUTTERFLY CT have accessible units?
No, 7000 BUTTERFLY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7000 BUTTERFLY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7000 BUTTERFLY CT has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia