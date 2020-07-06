All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6968 Gribbin Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6968 Gribbin Court
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:09 AM

6968 Gribbin Court

6968 Gribbin Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6968 Gribbin Court, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sweetwater

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6968 Gribbin Court have any available units?
6968 Gribbin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6968 Gribbin Court currently offering any rent specials?
6968 Gribbin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6968 Gribbin Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6968 Gribbin Court is pet friendly.
Does 6968 Gribbin Court offer parking?
No, 6968 Gribbin Court does not offer parking.
Does 6968 Gribbin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6968 Gribbin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6968 Gribbin Court have a pool?
Yes, 6968 Gribbin Court has a pool.
Does 6968 Gribbin Court have accessible units?
No, 6968 Gribbin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6968 Gribbin Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6968 Gribbin Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6968 Gribbin Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6968 Gribbin Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia