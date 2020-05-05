All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 22 2019

6965 Miss Muffet Lane North

6965 Miss Muffet Ln N · No Longer Available
Location

6965 Miss Muffet Ln N, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Cool, calm and sophisticated 3 bedroom 1 bath with abundant living space. Walk into this lovely home with tile flooring and a cozy fireplace perfect for those cold winter nights. The eat-in kitchen has a modern touch with all black appliances waiting for your creative touch. There's plenty of room to enjoy in your own privacy in your fenced in backyard. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6965 Miss Muffet Lane North have any available units?
6965 Miss Muffet Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6965 Miss Muffet Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
6965 Miss Muffet Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6965 Miss Muffet Lane North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6965 Miss Muffet Lane North is pet friendly.
Does 6965 Miss Muffet Lane North offer parking?
No, 6965 Miss Muffet Lane North does not offer parking.
Does 6965 Miss Muffet Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6965 Miss Muffet Lane North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6965 Miss Muffet Lane North have a pool?
Yes, 6965 Miss Muffet Lane North has a pool.
Does 6965 Miss Muffet Lane North have accessible units?
No, 6965 Miss Muffet Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 6965 Miss Muffet Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6965 Miss Muffet Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6965 Miss Muffet Lane North have units with air conditioning?
No, 6965 Miss Muffet Lane North does not have units with air conditioning.
