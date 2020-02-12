All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 27 2019 at 1:46 PM

6958 Loris Ln

6958 Loris Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6958 Loris Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Settlers Landing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6541768070 ---- This 1,526 sq ft home is located in the brand new subdivision Forest Hideaway and features an open floor plan with spacious closet space, granite counter tops and vinyl wood plank flooring throughout. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Broker Family Owned Property Garage Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6958 Loris Ln have any available units?
6958 Loris Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6958 Loris Ln have?
Some of 6958 Loris Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6958 Loris Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6958 Loris Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6958 Loris Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6958 Loris Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6958 Loris Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6958 Loris Ln offers parking.
Does 6958 Loris Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6958 Loris Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6958 Loris Ln have a pool?
No, 6958 Loris Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6958 Loris Ln have accessible units?
No, 6958 Loris Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6958 Loris Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6958 Loris Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

