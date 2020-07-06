6927 Loris Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage air conditioning

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ecdc09c04e ---- This 1648 sq ft home is located in the brand new subdivision Forest Hideaway and features an open floor plan with spacious closet space, granite counter tops and vinyl wood plank flooring throughout. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! 25% OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 6/14! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Broker Family Owned Property Garage Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connections