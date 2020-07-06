All apartments in Jacksonville
6927 Loris Ln
Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:47 AM

6927 Loris Ln

6927 Loris Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6927 Loris Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Settlers Landing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ecdc09c04e ---- This 1648 sq ft home is located in the brand new subdivision Forest Hideaway and features an open floor plan with spacious closet space, granite counter tops and vinyl wood plank flooring throughout. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! 25% OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 6/14! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Broker Family Owned Property Garage Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6927 Loris Ln have any available units?
6927 Loris Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6927 Loris Ln have?
Some of 6927 Loris Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6927 Loris Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6927 Loris Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6927 Loris Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6927 Loris Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6927 Loris Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6927 Loris Ln offers parking.
Does 6927 Loris Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6927 Loris Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6927 Loris Ln have a pool?
No, 6927 Loris Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6927 Loris Ln have accessible units?
No, 6927 Loris Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6927 Loris Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6927 Loris Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

