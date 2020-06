Amenities

patio / balcony microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

THIS GROUND FLOOR CONDOMINIUM IS LOCATED ON JACKSONVILLE'S WEST SIDE VERY CONVENIENT TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, DOWNTOWN JACKSONVILLE AND THE NAVAL AIR STATION. THE SPLIT FLOOR PLAN IS OPEN AND AIRY FEATURING A LARGE GREAT ROOM WITH A VAULTED CEILING AND A GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN.VINYL FLOORING IS IN ALL WET AREAS THE WALL TO WALL CARPETING IS IN THE REST OF THE HOME. BOTH BATHROOMS FEATURE SINGLE VANITIES AND TUB - SHOWER COMBINATIONS.