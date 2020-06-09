All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

6910 Southern Oaks Drive West

6910 Southern Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6910 Southern Oaks Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

Nice home in the Gentle Woods community for rent! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Gentle Woods subdivision. This home boasts almost 1,700 sq. ft. of living space. This home has carpet throughout. Large living room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with nice black appliances. Master bedroom is a great size. Master bathroom features dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Washer/dryer included. Lawncare is tenants responsibility.

No pets please.
$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4977646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6910 Southern Oaks Drive West have any available units?
6910 Southern Oaks Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6910 Southern Oaks Drive West have?
Some of 6910 Southern Oaks Drive West's amenities include in unit laundry, fireplace, and online portal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6910 Southern Oaks Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
6910 Southern Oaks Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6910 Southern Oaks Drive West pet-friendly?
No, 6910 Southern Oaks Drive West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6910 Southern Oaks Drive West offer parking?
No, 6910 Southern Oaks Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 6910 Southern Oaks Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6910 Southern Oaks Drive West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6910 Southern Oaks Drive West have a pool?
No, 6910 Southern Oaks Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 6910 Southern Oaks Drive West have accessible units?
No, 6910 Southern Oaks Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 6910 Southern Oaks Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 6910 Southern Oaks Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
