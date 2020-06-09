6910 Southern Oaks Drive West

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities online portal

Nice home in the Gentle Woods community for rent! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Gentle Woods subdivision. This home boasts almost 1,700 sq. ft. of living space. This home has carpet throughout. Large living room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with nice black appliances. Master bedroom is a great size. Master bathroom features dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Washer/dryer included. Lawncare is tenants responsibility.



No pets please.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



