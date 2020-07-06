All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6902 Loris Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6902 Loris Ln
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

6902 Loris Ln

6902 Loris Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6902 Loris Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Settlers Landing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0df5d6502c ----
Welcome home to this BEAUTY!! 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, & 1,844.00 Square Feet. Features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tiled bathrooms, carpeted bedrooms, & vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen/living areas. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! *FREE APPLICATION!*

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6902 Loris Ln have any available units?
6902 Loris Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6902 Loris Ln have?
Some of 6902 Loris Ln's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6902 Loris Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6902 Loris Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6902 Loris Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6902 Loris Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6902 Loris Ln offer parking?
No, 6902 Loris Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6902 Loris Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6902 Loris Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6902 Loris Ln have a pool?
No, 6902 Loris Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6902 Loris Ln have accessible units?
No, 6902 Loris Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6902 Loris Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6902 Loris Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia