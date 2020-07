Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxurious town home, rich in amenities. This home has beautiful granite throughout the kitchen and stainless appliances. Upgraded tile, bathrooms, and wood floors throughout this one of a kind smart home. Includes one car garage. This gated community is just minutes to shopping and dining. Fast and easy access to I-95 and Baptist South.