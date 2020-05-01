All apartments in Jacksonville
6839 Roundleaf Drive
Last updated March 21 2019 at 10:42 AM

6839 Roundleaf Drive

6839 Roundleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6839 Roundleaf Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Built in 2013, this 1728 sq ft, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome is located in the gated community of Greenbrier in beautiful Bartram Park. Convenient to shopping, dining and great schools. Upgrades feature ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and living/dining area, light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances and open to kitchen for perfect family time or entertaining guests. Half bath on downstairs floor. Master suite has cathedral ceiling, lots of windows and large walk in closet. Master bath has double vanity, ceramic tile flooring and upgraded cabinets. Large screened in lanai with private view of nature preserve. Washer and dryer included. One car garage and additional parking in the driveway. Amenities include fitness center and community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6839 Roundleaf Drive have any available units?
6839 Roundleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6839 Roundleaf Drive have?
Some of 6839 Roundleaf Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6839 Roundleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6839 Roundleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6839 Roundleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6839 Roundleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6839 Roundleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6839 Roundleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 6839 Roundleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6839 Roundleaf Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6839 Roundleaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6839 Roundleaf Drive has a pool.
Does 6839 Roundleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 6839 Roundleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6839 Roundleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6839 Roundleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
