Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6835 LANGFORD ST
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:05 PM

6835 LANGFORD ST

6835 Langford St · No Longer Available
Location

6835 Langford St, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Forest Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
Not your average home! Monthly electric bill on average $25/month WOW!! Lowest was $-18! Energy efficient brand new solar panels. Built just in 2017. Conveniently located on the popular Northside area. Homeowners will enjoy the short commute to any part of the greater Jacksonville area, including Jacksonville International Airport, River City Mall, downtown Jacksonville, and the beaches. Also world class medical centers. Gorgeous move in ready, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home perfect for your family. Large private backyard that backs up to woods. Community features all the amenities you could want and neighbors are welcoming and friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6835 LANGFORD ST have any available units?
6835 LANGFORD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6835 LANGFORD ST currently offering any rent specials?
6835 LANGFORD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6835 LANGFORD ST pet-friendly?
No, 6835 LANGFORD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6835 LANGFORD ST offer parking?
No, 6835 LANGFORD ST does not offer parking.
Does 6835 LANGFORD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6835 LANGFORD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6835 LANGFORD ST have a pool?
Yes, 6835 LANGFORD ST has a pool.
Does 6835 LANGFORD ST have accessible units?
No, 6835 LANGFORD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6835 LANGFORD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 6835 LANGFORD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6835 LANGFORD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 6835 LANGFORD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
