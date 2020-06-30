All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6822 CROSBY FALLS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6822 CROSBY FALLS DR
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

6822 CROSBY FALLS DR

6822 Crosby Falls Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6822 Crosby Falls Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Stunning home in Longleaf! Beautiful driftwood colored tile floors in living areas! Open floorplan. Formal dining and living room/office. Beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. Breakfast bar large enough to seat 6 people. Large owners suite and bath. Bath boasts dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower stall. Three guest bedrooms and guest bath. Convenient mud room as you walk in from garage. Half bath next to mud room. Enjoy quiet evenings on the screened in lanai. Amenities include a pool, playground and exercise room. Close to great shopping and restaurants! Short drive to NAS Jax!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6822 CROSBY FALLS DR have any available units?
6822 CROSBY FALLS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6822 CROSBY FALLS DR have?
Some of 6822 CROSBY FALLS DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6822 CROSBY FALLS DR currently offering any rent specials?
6822 CROSBY FALLS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6822 CROSBY FALLS DR pet-friendly?
No, 6822 CROSBY FALLS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6822 CROSBY FALLS DR offer parking?
Yes, 6822 CROSBY FALLS DR offers parking.
Does 6822 CROSBY FALLS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6822 CROSBY FALLS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6822 CROSBY FALLS DR have a pool?
Yes, 6822 CROSBY FALLS DR has a pool.
Does 6822 CROSBY FALLS DR have accessible units?
No, 6822 CROSBY FALLS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6822 CROSBY FALLS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6822 CROSBY FALLS DR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia