6822 CROSBY FALLS DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Stunning home in Longleaf! Beautiful driftwood colored tile floors in living areas! Open floorplan. Formal dining and living room/office. Beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. Breakfast bar large enough to seat 6 people. Large owners suite and bath. Bath boasts dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower stall. Three guest bedrooms and guest bath. Convenient mud room as you walk in from garage. Half bath next to mud room. Enjoy quiet evenings on the screened in lanai. Amenities include a pool, playground and exercise room. Close to great shopping and restaurants! Short drive to NAS Jax!