Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6821 Roundleaf Drive

6821 Roundleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6821 Roundleaf Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
3BR 2.5BA Townhome is located in the gated community of Greenbrier at Bartram Park. The townhome is the Florentine floor plan, built in 2014, concrete block construction and has remained in nearly new condition. Includes a one car attached garage.

Walking into the lower level you will find your main living area ��� completely open concept living. The kitchen is loaded with upgrades ��� all stainless appliances, side by side refrigerator/freezer, cook top stove and range and mounted microwave, granite counter tops and deep stainless sink. There���s enough room to put the high top dining table. The half bath with pedestal sink is located on the lower level. The living area can accommodate a large dining room table, living room furniture and more. The screened lanai has access through a triple sliding door and includes a view of the private, secluded wooded area. No neighbors!

The upper level includes the three bedrooms and is all carpeted. The master suite located in the rear of the home overlooking the wooded area is large enough for a king size bed, dressers, night stands and more. The walk in closet is oversized. The en suite is tastefully done with a garden tub, dual sinks, linen closet and enclosed lavatory. Two additional bedrooms with large closets are located in the front of the home located next to the guest bathroom. All bedrooms have access to the laundry area with full size washer and dryer in the hallway.

The GreenBrier at Bartram Park is gated and features a community fitness center, community pool and within walking distance to the Julington Durbin Creek Preserve. This preserve offers over 2,000 acres of protected land - Great for biking, hiking, nature watching, kayaking and more.

Outdoor shopping is just down the road. The Shoppes at Bartram Park has everything ��� Publix Grocery, Kohl���s, a huge selection of great dining, shopping, banks, boutiques and entertainment options. You are minutes away from I-95, I-295, St Augustine and Avenues Mall, Main Event entertainment complex and Regal Theaters. The schools in the area are highly rated and include Bartram Springs Elementary, Twin Lakes Academy Middle School and Atlantic Coast High School.

Will consider small pets - please ask.

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee may apply

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,557, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,557, Available 6/15/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6821 Roundleaf Drive have any available units?
6821 Roundleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6821 Roundleaf Drive have?
Some of 6821 Roundleaf Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6821 Roundleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6821 Roundleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6821 Roundleaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6821 Roundleaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6821 Roundleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6821 Roundleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 6821 Roundleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6821 Roundleaf Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6821 Roundleaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6821 Roundleaf Drive has a pool.
Does 6821 Roundleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 6821 Roundleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6821 Roundleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6821 Roundleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

