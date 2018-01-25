6821 Roundleaf Drive

Amenities

3BR 2.5BA Townhome is located in the gated community of Greenbrier at Bartram Park. The townhome is the Florentine floor plan, built in 2014, concrete block construction and has remained in nearly new condition. Includes a one car attached garage.



Walking into the lower level you will find your main living area ��� completely open concept living. The kitchen is loaded with upgrades ��� all stainless appliances, side by side refrigerator/freezer, cook top stove and range and mounted microwave, granite counter tops and deep stainless sink. There���s enough room to put the high top dining table. The half bath with pedestal sink is located on the lower level. The living area can accommodate a large dining room table, living room furniture and more. The screened lanai has access through a triple sliding door and includes a view of the private, secluded wooded area. No neighbors!



The upper level includes the three bedrooms and is all carpeted. The master suite located in the rear of the home overlooking the wooded area is large enough for a king size bed, dressers, night stands and more. The walk in closet is oversized. The en suite is tastefully done with a garden tub, dual sinks, linen closet and enclosed lavatory. Two additional bedrooms with large closets are located in the front of the home located next to the guest bathroom. All bedrooms have access to the laundry area with full size washer and dryer in the hallway.



The GreenBrier at Bartram Park is gated and features a community fitness center, community pool and within walking distance to the Julington Durbin Creek Preserve. This preserve offers over 2,000 acres of protected land - Great for biking, hiking, nature watching, kayaking and more.



Outdoor shopping is just down the road. The Shoppes at Bartram Park has everything ��� Publix Grocery, Kohl���s, a huge selection of great dining, shopping, banks, boutiques and entertainment options. You are minutes away from I-95, I-295, St Augustine and Avenues Mall, Main Event entertainment complex and Regal Theaters. The schools in the area are highly rated and include Bartram Springs Elementary, Twin Lakes Academy Middle School and Atlantic Coast High School.



Will consider small pets - please ask.



Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee may apply



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,557, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,557, Available 6/15/18



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

