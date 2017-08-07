6796 Misty View Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage online portal pet friendly

Updated 2BR/2.5BA 1712 SQFT Townhome - Available Now:



This beautiful end-unit townhome is located in the gated Lakeside community and is just steps away from the community pool. Some of the many features include fresh paint, new carpets, large open floor plan, spacious master bedroom suite w/ huge walk-in closet, 1 car garage and much more!



This property is professionally managed by Gifford Properties & Management and comes with our Renters Benefits Package, which includes HVAC filters delivered monthly to the property, free ACH online rent payments, online resident portal and online maintenance requests.



(RLNE4779583)