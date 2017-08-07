All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6796 Misty View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6796 Misty View Drive
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

6796 Misty View Drive

6796 Misty View Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6796 Misty View Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Updated 2BR/2.5BA 1712 SQFT Townhome - Available Now:

This beautiful end-unit townhome is located in the gated Lakeside community and is just steps away from the community pool. Some of the many features include fresh paint, new carpets, large open floor plan, spacious master bedroom suite w/ huge walk-in closet, 1 car garage and much more!

This property is professionally managed by Gifford Properties & Management and comes with our Renters Benefits Package, which includes HVAC filters delivered monthly to the property, free ACH online rent payments, online resident portal and online maintenance requests.

(RLNE4779583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6796 Misty View Drive have any available units?
6796 Misty View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6796 Misty View Drive have?
Some of 6796 Misty View Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6796 Misty View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6796 Misty View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6796 Misty View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6796 Misty View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6796 Misty View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6796 Misty View Drive offers parking.
Does 6796 Misty View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6796 Misty View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6796 Misty View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6796 Misty View Drive has a pool.
Does 6796 Misty View Drive have accessible units?
No, 6796 Misty View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6796 Misty View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6796 Misty View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia