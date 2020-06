Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a formal dining room, breakfast nook, and a large kitchen. Split bedrooms with a large Master bedroom. The master bathroom has a garden tub to enjoy after a long days work with a separate shower. Back patio with fenced in yard. Washer and dryer hook ups in the two car garage. Non-aggressive pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Call Nina at 904-862-2200 ext 104 to schedule a showing today.