Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 6788 MANOTAK OAKS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
6788 MANOTAK OAKS DR
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6788 MANOTAK OAKS DR
6788 Manotak Oaks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6788 Manotak Oaks Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
This ground floor unit has fresh paint new carpet. Washer and dryer are included. HUD ok.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6788 MANOTAK OAKS DR have any available units?
6788 MANOTAK OAKS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 6788 MANOTAK OAKS DR currently offering any rent specials?
6788 MANOTAK OAKS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6788 MANOTAK OAKS DR pet-friendly?
No, 6788 MANOTAK OAKS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6788 MANOTAK OAKS DR offer parking?
No, 6788 MANOTAK OAKS DR does not offer parking.
Does 6788 MANOTAK OAKS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6788 MANOTAK OAKS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6788 MANOTAK OAKS DR have a pool?
No, 6788 MANOTAK OAKS DR does not have a pool.
Does 6788 MANOTAK OAKS DR have accessible units?
No, 6788 MANOTAK OAKS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6788 MANOTAK OAKS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6788 MANOTAK OAKS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6788 MANOTAK OAKS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6788 MANOTAK OAKS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia